Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Realty Income by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $3,017,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

