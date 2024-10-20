Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Reliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 17.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Reliance by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Reliance by 7.1% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Reliance by 27.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $296.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.14 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

