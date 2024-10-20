Reviewing Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) & Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) and Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Concentrix and Holiday Island, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 1 4 1 3.00 Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concentrix presently has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.03%. Given Concentrix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Holiday Island.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 2.18% 16.57% 5.57% Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Concentrix and Holiday Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Concentrix has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holiday Island has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and Holiday Island”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $9.40 billion 0.34 $313.84 million $4.32 11.36 Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A ($0.08) -0.33

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island. Holiday Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Concentrix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Concentrix beats Holiday Island on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation services that design and engineer CX solutions to enable efficient customer self-service and build customer loyalty; customer engagement solutions and services that address the entirety of the customer lifecycle; AI technology that can intelligently act on customer intent to improve customer experience with non-human engagement; voice of the customer and analytics solutions to gather and analyze customer feedback to foster loyalty to, and growth with, clients; analytics and consulting solutions that synthesize data and provide professional insight to improve clients’ customer experience strategies; vertical business process outsourcing (BPO) services; and back office BPO services that support clients in non-customer facing areas. The company’s clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Newark, California.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

