Reviewing Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) & Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report) and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Neometals and Republic Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neometals N/A N/A N/A Republic Services 12.11% 17.81% 6.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Neometals and Republic Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neometals 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic Services 0 9 9 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Republic Services has a consensus price target of $211.65, indicating a potential upside of 3.34%. Given Republic Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Neometals.

This table compares Neometals and Republic Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neometals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Republic Services $15.57 billion 4.14 $1.73 billion $5.70 35.93

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Neometals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Republic Services beats Neometals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia. Neometals Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

