Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,324 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,106.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 106,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 258.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,548 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $194.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $194.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.05.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
