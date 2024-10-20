Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 293,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GAL opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81.

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

