Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,469,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 2,199,576 shares.The stock last traded at $5.84 and had previously closed at $5.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $1,902,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 125,096 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $6,771,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after buying an additional 935,005 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

