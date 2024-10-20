Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

Moderna Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.57. Moderna has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,931. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Moderna by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Moderna by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

