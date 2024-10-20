Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,207.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,317.8% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 905.8% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 938.5% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,075.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $179.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

