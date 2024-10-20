Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Lowered by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,789 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 798,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after buying an additional 532,740 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

