Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,233,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHQ stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

