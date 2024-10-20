Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 831 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 831 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,186.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,366,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $258.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

