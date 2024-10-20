Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sempra has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

