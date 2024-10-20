Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Shopify alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 10,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $200,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in Shopify by 22.3% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

View Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.