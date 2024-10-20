StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NAII opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $27.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.56.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

