StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Price Performance
NASDAQ NAII opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $27.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.56.
About Natural Alternatives International
