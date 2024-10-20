StockNews.com Downgrades Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) to Sell

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Assured Guaranty from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $286,948.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 155.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

