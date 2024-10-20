Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 108 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,139,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ACA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arcosa news, Director Steven J. Demetriou bought 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,001.10. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of ACA opened at $94.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Arcosa Profile



Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

