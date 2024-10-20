Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 1,085 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 117.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.11.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $80.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average of $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

