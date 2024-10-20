Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.79.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Boeing stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average of $172.53. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

