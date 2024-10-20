Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,977,000 after buying an additional 128,393 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,890,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,340,000 after acquiring an additional 486,086 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,358,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,380,000 after acquiring an additional 39,759 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,587,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 8,183.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 665,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,935,000 after purchasing an additional 657,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $124.83 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.63.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,212.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,212.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cirrus Logic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

