Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $197.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $198.86.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.