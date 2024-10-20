Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,138,627 shares of company stock worth $827,147,620 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Trading Down 0.9 %

CHWY stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.