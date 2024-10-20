Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after acquiring an additional 228,434 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,319 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $16,603,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 90.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 523.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

