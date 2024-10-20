Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $336,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 32.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BTI opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

