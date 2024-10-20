Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,681,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 69,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $37.12 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

