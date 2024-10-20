Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 86,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MGV opened at $130.72 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

