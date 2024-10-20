Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 135 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

