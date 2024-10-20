Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 248.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $105.44 and a 52-week high of $144.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

