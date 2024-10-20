Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 22,895 Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,895 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned 0.50% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourWorld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.2% during the first quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 313,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 235,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

Odyssey Marine Exploration ( NASDAQ:OMEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

