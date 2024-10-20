Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,296 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

LYB stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

