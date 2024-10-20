Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 29,313 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 112.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Veralto alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $113.60 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.