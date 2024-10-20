Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $792,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 439,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 33,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

