Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $2,571,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vistra by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.