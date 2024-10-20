Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $5.06 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 221,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DOC opened at $22.64 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

