Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,752 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 411,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 14.6% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

AEP stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.01 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

