Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Super Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Super Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SGHC opened at $4.18 on Friday. Super Group Limited has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $446.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.89 million. Super Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on Super Group

About Super Group

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.