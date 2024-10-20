Susquehanna Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $154.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $149.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

HES has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

HES stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.30. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hess will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,291,000 after buying an additional 726,631 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Hess by 76.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,532,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,273,000 after acquiring an additional 663,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hess by 64.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,449,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,220,000 after acquiring an additional 567,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hess by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,794,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 561,832 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hess by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 765,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,933,000 after purchasing an additional 500,342 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

