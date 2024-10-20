TD Cowen Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $675.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $600.00 to $675.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.37.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $576.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $602.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $546.53 and its 200 day moving average is $508.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,816 shares of company stock worth $132,421,828. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 32,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

