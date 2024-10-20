Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.87 and last traded at $78.14. Approximately 155,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 422,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,275.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,219,000 after buying an additional 506,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

