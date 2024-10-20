The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $336.00 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

