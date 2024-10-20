The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,304,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $336.00 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.29.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

