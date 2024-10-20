The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $159.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

