The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,521 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $60,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 18.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
SunOpta Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $718.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.83.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
