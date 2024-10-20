The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,792 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 168.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 157,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 883,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 535,413 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 804,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 221,005 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $443.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTI

About TETRA Technologies

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.