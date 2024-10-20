The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 6,328 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 338,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 80.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

HRTX stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

