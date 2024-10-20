The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 106,808 Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,370,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,023 shares during the period. CQS US LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 12,223,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64,141 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,931,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 517,800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,625,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 241,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on URG shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.33 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $481.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $120,082.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,988.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $120,082.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,988.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,345.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 605,480 shares of company stock worth $726,708. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

