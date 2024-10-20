The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,087 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $240,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 213.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 351,421 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $12.38 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $651.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,068 shares in the company, valued at $302,320.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock worth $146,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

