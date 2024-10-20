The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,315 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 48.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Weave Communications by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,066.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $146,643.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,629.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,066.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,540 shares of company stock worth $1,962,925 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $960.16 million, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

