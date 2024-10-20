The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Savara were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Savara by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 148,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 396,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Savara Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SVRA opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $519.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

