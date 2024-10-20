The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Berry were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berry during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Berry by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Berry

In other Berry news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $211,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,939.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Stock Down 2.2 %

BRY opened at $5.24 on Friday. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $403.16 million, a P/E ratio of 524.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.38 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Berry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

